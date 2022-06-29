iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 979,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,335,000 after buying an additional 195,218 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $80.67. 1,253,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $94.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.