iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,261,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,377,000 after purchasing an additional 652,300 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,945,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,775,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,891 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.92. 35,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763,758. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.20. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $81.26 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

