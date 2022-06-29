iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Stock Position Trimmed by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises 0.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 5,608,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,635,000 after buying an additional 214,582 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,835,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,328,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,110,000 after purchasing an additional 103,966 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after purchasing an additional 312,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,110,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INTF opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

