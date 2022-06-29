iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Down 78.6% in June

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IBTH opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $25.93.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.