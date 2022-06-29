iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Down 78.6% in June

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTH opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTH Get Rating ) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 7.94% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

