iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Increased by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.