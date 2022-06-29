iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Holdings Lowered by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,518,000 after buying an additional 3,849,852 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $242,656,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,277,000 after buying an additional 2,075,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,590 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,035. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

