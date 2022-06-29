iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,233. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

