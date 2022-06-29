iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up 4.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $18,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 71,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 93,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 218,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

