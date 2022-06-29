iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lessened by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.1% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Wealth CMT grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.06. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

