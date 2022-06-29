iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,482 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.65.

