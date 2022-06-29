iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is BLB&B Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $35,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,052.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 57,981 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 303,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 96,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.84. 34,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,583,149. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

