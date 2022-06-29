iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is JB Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470,587 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 9.0% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JB Capital LLC owned 0.50% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $92,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,868,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,457,000 after acquiring an additional 265,940 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $138,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

