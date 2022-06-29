iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.25.

