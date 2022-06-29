iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,898,661 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

