iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

AOM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.87. 169,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,419. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $46.04.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

