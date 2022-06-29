Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 29th (ANFGF, ATNNF, BDNNY, BHP, ELCPF, ETNB, GLNCY, KGSPY, LUNMF, NHYDY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 29th:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,500 ($18.40) to GBX 1,320 ($16.19).

Autoneum (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from CHF 175 to CHF 110. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 380 to SEK 370.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($27.60) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99).

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from €4.70 ($5.00) to €4.60 ($4.89). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 ($7.12) to GBX 560 ($6.87).

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($117.02) to €70.00 ($74.47). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 85 to SEK 80. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 100.00 to 85.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 80 to CHF 75.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $138.00 to $124.00.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($31.91) to €25.00 ($26.60). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its target price trimmed by Societe Generale from €795.00 ($845.74) to €715.00 ($760.64). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $29.00 to $40.00.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 ($73.61) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16).

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 320 ($3.93).

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.07).

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from CHF 380 to CHF 350.

