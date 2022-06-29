Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 29th (AAN, ABNB, ADI, AFRM, AGI, ALLE, ALLY, AMAT, AMBA, AMD)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 29th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $26.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $190.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. to C$10.60. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $118.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $75.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $110.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $145.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $175.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $15.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $21.00 to $17.00.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $43.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $780.00 to $625.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $47.00 to $64.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €6.30 ($6.70) to €6.75 ($7.18).

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 580 ($7.12) to GBX 577 ($7.08). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $3.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $51.00 to $43.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 290 ($3.56). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 290 ($3.56). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32).

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $33.00 to $30.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from C$17.00 to C$13.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $735.00 to $670.00.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $65.00 to $60.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $17.00 to $15.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,230 ($39.63) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,100 ($25.76). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley to €9.50 ($10.11).

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $198.00 to $183.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $87.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $142.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $35.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $127.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €80.00 ($85.11) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €47.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $206.00 to $125.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its price target cut by Stephens from $103.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $249.00 to $216.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €33.00 ($35.11) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $58.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 560 ($6.87) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$37.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $183.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $62.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 800 ($9.81) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 960 ($11.78) to GBX 730 ($8.96). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $47.00 to $39.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $207.00 to $185.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $21.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $63.00 to $44.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $430.00 to $410.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $200.00 to $185.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $267.00 to $231.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $650.00 to $540.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $74.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $140.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from €71.00 ($75.53) to €60.00 ($63.83).

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $230.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $130.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $130.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $125.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $155.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $270.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $7.00 to $5.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.60 ($3.83) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $69.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.25 to $13.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $334.00 to $301.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$150.00.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $53.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €95.00 ($101.06) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $1.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $9.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,800 ($95.69) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,800 ($71.16) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 320 ($3.93). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $6.00 to $7.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $190.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($16.56) to GBX 1,200 ($14.72). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.30 ($4.57).

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($31.91) to €60.00 ($63.83).

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from CHF 27.50 to CHF 26.50.

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 219 ($2.69) to GBX 210 ($2.58). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €176.00 ($187.23) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $36.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $48.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.54) to GBX 1,200 ($14.72). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $15.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $118.00 to $100.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $143.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $72.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $48.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $6.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $240.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $8.50 to $5.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 122 ($1.50) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 168 ($2.06). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $210.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by ATB Capital to C$15.50. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price reduced by Wedbush to C$13.00. Wedbush currently has a na rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $130.00 to $111.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $20.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) had its target price boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $17.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

