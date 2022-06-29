Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 29th (AAN, ABNB, ADI, AFRM, AGI, ALLE, ALLY, AMAT, AMBA, AMD)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 29th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $26.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get The Aaron's Company Inc alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $190.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. to C$10.60. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $118.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $75.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $110.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $145.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $175.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $15.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $21.00 to $17.00.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $43.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $780.00 to $625.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $47.00 to $64.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €6.30 ($6.70) to €6.75 ($7.18).

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 580 ($7.12) to GBX 577 ($7.08). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $3.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $51.00 to $43.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $51.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 290 ($3.56). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 290 ($3.56). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32).

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $33.00 to $30.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from C$17.00 to C$13.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $735.00 to $670.00.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $65.00 to $60.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $17.00 to $15.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,230 ($39.63) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,100 ($25.76). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley to €9.50 ($10.11).

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $198.00 to $183.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $87.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $142.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $35.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $127.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €80.00 ($85.11) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €47.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $206.00 to $125.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its price target cut by Stephens from $103.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $249.00 to $216.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €33.00 ($35.11) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $58.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 560 ($6.87) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$37.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $183.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $62.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 800 ($9.81) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 960 ($11.78) to GBX 730 ($8.96). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $47.00 to $39.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $207.00 to $185.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $21.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $63.00 to $44.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $430.00 to $410.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $200.00 to $185.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $267.00 to $231.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $650.00 to $540.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $74.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $140.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from €71.00 ($75.53) to €60.00 ($63.83).

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $230.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $130.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $130.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $125.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $155.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $270.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $7.00 to $5.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.60 ($3.83) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $69.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.25 to $13.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $334.00 to $301.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$150.00.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $53.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €95.00 ($101.06) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $1.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $9.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $9.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,800 ($95.69) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,800 ($71.16) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 320 ($3.93). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $6.00 to $7.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $190.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($16.56) to GBX 1,200 ($14.72). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.30 ($4.57).

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($31.91) to €60.00 ($63.83).

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from CHF 27.50 to CHF 26.50.

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 219 ($2.69) to GBX 210 ($2.58). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €176.00 ($187.23) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $36.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $48.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.54) to GBX 1,200 ($14.72). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $15.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $118.00 to $100.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $143.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $72.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $48.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $6.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $240.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $8.50 to $5.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 122 ($1.50) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 168 ($2.06). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $210.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by ATB Capital to C$15.50. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price reduced by Wedbush to C$13.00. Wedbush currently has a na rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $130.00 to $111.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $20.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) had its target price boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $17.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.