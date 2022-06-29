Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) is Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Wealth Management Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 587.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,530,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,061,000 after buying an additional 1,307,595 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,911,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 387,818 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 424,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after buying an additional 347,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,827,000.

Shares of GTO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.04. 152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,969. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $57.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40.

