Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Stock Position Increased by Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up about 3.2% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. owned 1.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 47,711.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 217,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,909,000 after purchasing an additional 216,611 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RGI opened at $161.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $154.21 and a one year high of $201.24.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

