Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,280,111 shares.The stock last traded at $68.91 and had previously closed at $72.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 910,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 328,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,379,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 255,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,285,000 after buying an additional 57,727 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 226,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 34,951 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 179,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

