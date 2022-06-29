Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 16.35% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of ISEM stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $30.51.
