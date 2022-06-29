Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 16.35% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of ISEM stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.667 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.