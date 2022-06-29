Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Reduced by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 23.4% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $66,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.55. 1,895,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,789,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

