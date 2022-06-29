Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Cut by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.2% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,789,852. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

