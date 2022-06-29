Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 432,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 57,850 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 421,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 338,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 31,108 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,225,000.

Shares of PGHY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.39. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,974. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

