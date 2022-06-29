Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 669,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,034,000 after acquiring an additional 114,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,578,000 after acquiring an additional 83,632 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,037,000 after acquiring an additional 60,898 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,323,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.01. 275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,088. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.55. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $176.73.

