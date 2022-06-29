Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Position Decreased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

