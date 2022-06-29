International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the May 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IZCFF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. International Zeolite has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.58.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for environment, livestock, and agriculture industries; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

