International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the May 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS IZCFF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. International Zeolite has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.58.
