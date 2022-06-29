Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Position Boosted by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,436,000 after buying an additional 1,559,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after buying an additional 621,079 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,076,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,963,000 after buying an additional 436,257 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 677,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,775,000 after purchasing an additional 424,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.09. 7,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,877. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,187,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,949,477.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $32,458,200. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

