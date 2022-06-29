Insured Finance Price Tops $0.0052 (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $168,584.10 and approximately $875.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,149,890 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

