Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Sells 2,572 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares in the company, valued at $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FDS stock traded up $7.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.10. The company had a trading volume of 315,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $380.84 and a 200 day moving average of $414.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.21 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 48.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.67.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

