Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 935 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Shona L. Brown sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $66,609.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.42. 2,904,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,007,573. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.03. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

