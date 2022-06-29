Insider Buying: SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Purchases 18,274 Shares of Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 18,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $206,861.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,204.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Neil Gagnon acquired 22,538 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $239,578.94.

On Thursday, June 16th, Neil Gagnon acquired 33,080 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $311,944.40.

Shares of SCWX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. 63,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,182. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 284.7% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 183,806 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 220,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 159,830 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 772,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 130,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $1,470,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SCWX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

