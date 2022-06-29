Insider Buying: SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Purchases 18,274 Shares of Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 18,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $206,861.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,204.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Neil Gagnon acquired 22,538 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $239,578.94.
- On Thursday, June 16th, Neil Gagnon acquired 33,080 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $311,944.40.
Shares of SCWX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. 63,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,182. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 284.7% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 183,806 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 220,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 159,830 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 772,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 130,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $1,470,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on SCWX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.
About SecureWorks (Get Rating)
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.