Insider Buying: Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Director Buys C$39,682.50 in Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Graham Gray acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,682.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 654,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,404,919.23.

TSE PRQ opened at C$2.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$282.34 million and a P/E ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.83. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$32.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.010083 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

