Insider Buying: Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) insider Caroline Foulger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 383 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($46,988.10).

Oakley Capital Investments stock traded down GBX 1.49 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 391.51 ($4.80). The stock had a trading volume of 159,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,672. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 348 ($4.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 454 ($5.57). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 400.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 406.81. The stock has a market cap of £697.00 million and a PE ratio of 2.83.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

