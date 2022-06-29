Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Acquires 1,961 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WGGet Rating) insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £3,274.87 ($4,017.75).

John Wood Group stock traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 170.25 ($2.09). 1,621,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 215.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.48. John Wood Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 150.70 ($1.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 266.40 ($3.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -10.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.91) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.05) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.50) to GBX 306 ($3.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.67 ($3.96).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

