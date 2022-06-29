Insider Buying: Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Major Shareholder Acquires 3,500,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
APLT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,733. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
APLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
