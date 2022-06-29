Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 1,428.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 595,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556,116 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January makes up about 2.6% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $18,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UJAN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 936.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 191,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 172,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 281,965 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

NYSEARCA:UJAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.15. 4,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,239. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44.

