Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 1,428.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 595,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556,116 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January makes up about 2.6% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $18,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UJAN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 936.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 191,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 172,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 281,965 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.
NYSEARCA:UJAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.15. 4,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,239. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.