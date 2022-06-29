Ingles Markets, Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th.

Ingles Markets has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Ingles Markets has a payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

IMKTA stock opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.93. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.52. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $101.98.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 5.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 16,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

