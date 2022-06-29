IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,100 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned about 0.21% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QAI. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 246.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 435,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 309,996 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 780,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,067,000 after acquiring an additional 259,036 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 77,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,634.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 650,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

