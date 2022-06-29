Impossible Finance (IF) Reaches One Day Volume of $893.00

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $893.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

