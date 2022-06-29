Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 13,826 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,826 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

IXN opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

