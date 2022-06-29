Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,673 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,487 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 826,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 79,894 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 366,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,678 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 366,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 142,540 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 356,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

