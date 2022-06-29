Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 18,041 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYE. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,205,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,745,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,947,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,729,000 after purchasing an additional 184,692 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,117,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 653.1% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.