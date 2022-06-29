Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,266 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $768,650,000. State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after buying an additional 1,299,437 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

