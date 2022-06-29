Icon Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,939 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after purchasing an additional 144,124 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

