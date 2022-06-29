Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,928 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.