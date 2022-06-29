Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.48 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.54.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.15.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.