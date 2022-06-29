Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.89 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,477 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,199,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,798,000 after purchasing an additional 69,592 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 362,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 153,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 655,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

GOVT opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.