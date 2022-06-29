Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,314,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,586,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $129.32 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

