Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth CMT boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06.

